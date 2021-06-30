Home > Spotlight MULTIMEDIA Pagsikat ng BL series, bakit importante para sa LGBT? ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2021 04:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Love is love is love. Hindi na lang sa comedy bumibida ang kuwento ng mga gay dahil may spotlight na rin sa nangyayari sa love life nila. Salamat sa BL series o Boys Love. Bakit ba mahalaga ang BL para sa tunay na pagtanggap sa queer community? Panoorin ang video na ito. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: Pride month boys' love boys love BL gameboys boy foretold by the stars hello stranger pride month LGBT LGBTQIA NXT explainers /entertainment/07/02/21/gigi-de-lana-hopes-to-become-a-regular-on-asap-work-with-gloc-9/business/07/02/21/130-nations-back-global-tax-reform-deal-covering-multinational-firms/entertainment/07/02/21/julia-montes-finally-admits-shes-in-love/sports/07/02/21/nba-with-stars-sidelined-bucks-top-hawks-for-3-2-series-edge/business/07/02/21/shakeys-reassign-workers-reduce-travel-time