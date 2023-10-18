MULTIMEDIA

Mideast conflict: Growing death toll

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic content

4,200 dead in 10 days.

The death toll in the latest and bloodiest episode in the Middle East conflict continues to rise.

The tally includes a large number of women and children, with many more bodies yet to be found from the rubble.

The ongoing battle sparked by the Hamas cross-border attack on Oct. 7 prompted a brutal response from a shaken Israeli nation.

The results are casualties on both sides and civilians caught in the crossfire.

The last blast that killed 500 in a Gaza hospital raises further the death toll, and the ending to this conflict is still nowhere in the horizon for now.

Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of their colleague Tal Cohen during his funeral at Mount Hertzel military cemetery in Jerusalem, October 10, 2023. Cohen was killed during a gunfight with Hamas militants in a kibbutz on the border of the Gaza Strip. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE Family members mourn during the funeral of Israeli soldier Yuval Ben Yaakov, who died during fighting with Hamas militants on the border with the Gaza Strip, in the kibbutz of Kfar Menahem, southern Israel, October 10, 2023. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE Mourners carry the bodies of two Palestinians during a funeral at Qabatya village near the West Bank city of Jenin, October 11, 2023. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the two men were killed during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jalama checkpoint earlier that day. Alaa Badarneh, EPA-EFE A relative carries the body of a child from the Abu Quta family who were killed from Israeli strikes on the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, during their funeral on October 8, 2023. Fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas raged, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning of "embarking on a long and difficult war". Said Khatib, AFP Palestinian men carry away the body of a person killed by Israeli bombardment along a debris-littered street in al-Karama district in Gaza City on October 11, 2023, the fifth day of ferocious fighting between the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and Israel. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based Islamists. Mohammed Abed, AFP Family members and relatives mourn at the funeral of Antonio Macias in the Pardes Chaim cemetery in Kfar Saba, Israel on October 15, 2023. Macias was killed during the Hamas attack on a music festival that claimed more than 260 lives near Raim, located near the border with the Gaza strip. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE Relatives mourn near the graves of five members of the Kutz family during their funeral in Gan Yavne, Israel, October 17, 2023. The parents Aviv and Livnat, and their three children Rotem, Yonatan and Iftach were killed in a Hamas militant attack in their house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE Mourners attend the funeral of one of six Palestinians who were killed in clashes with Israeli settlers, at Qusra village near Nablus, West Bank, October 12, 2023. Alaa Badarneh, EPA-EFE Relatives of 22-year-old Israeli-Irish woman Kim Damti mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in Gedera, Israel, October 12, 2023. Damti was one of the 260 people killed by Hamas militants when they infiltrated a music festival near the border with Gaza in the early morning of October 7. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE People stand over bodies of Palestinians killed in a strike on the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza after they were transported to Al-Shifa hospital, on October 17, 2023. A strike on a hospital compound in the Gaza Strip killed hundreds of people in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory that day, sparking widespread condemnation and fury. Israel's army blamed the incident to a rocket allegedly misfired by militants in Gaza. Dawood Nemer, AFP Palestinians at Al Shifa hospital mourn over the body of a family member after an air strike in Gaza City, October 17, 2023. According to Palestinian officials, hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike at Ahli Arab hospital in Central Gaza. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE