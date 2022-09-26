A handout photo made available by the Office of the President shows an aerial photo of a flooded community during an inspection in the province of Bulacan. EPA-EFE/handout
Evacuees rest inside a gymnasium turned into a temporary evacuation center in Manila. Francis Malasig, EPA-EFE
Residents navigate waist-deep waters along Tecson St. in Barangay San Vicente, San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Residents look out from an upper floor of their home amid flooding caused by Typhoon Karding in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Waist to chest-deep floods inundate residential homes in Brgy. Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Residents wade through chest-deep floods in Brgy. Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Residents wade through chest-deep floods to save some of their belongings in Brgy. Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Residents stay on the roof of their homes as chest-deep floods inundate their houses in Brgy. Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Workers bring out from a funeral home the remains of one of five emergency responders of the Bulacan Provincial Government who died while doing rescue work at the height of Typhoon Karding's fury in San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Photo shows part of inundated areas in Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija taken during the aerial inspection of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.. Kj Rosales, PPA pool
Residents carry their belongings while evacuating from their submerged homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding in San Ildefonso, Bulacan. Ted Aljibe, AFP
A resident inspects his destroyed house in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding in San Ildefonso, Bulacan. Ted Aljibe, AFP
Motorists drive past a damaged gas station in Cabiao, Nueva Ecija, in the aftermath of Typhoon Karding. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Motorists drive past toppled electric post along Barangay Kaliwa in Gapan, Nueva Ecija. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Typhoon evacuees take shelter in a Catholic church to avoid remaining floods caused by Typhoon Karding in San Miguel town of Bulacan. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
School personnel return to check on a flooded school amid flooding caused by Typhoon Karding in San Miguel town of Bulacan. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
A teacher returns to check on a muddied elementary school classroom following floods caused by Typhoon Karding in San Miguel town of Bulacan. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Residents and motorists commute along a flooded highway in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding in San Ildefonso, Bulacan. Ted Aljibe, AFP
People clean their flooded homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding in San Mateo, Riza. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP
Residents of Barangay. Paltic in Dingalan Aurora use whatever materials they can re-use as they survey the damage of Typhoon Karding to their homes and belongings on this seaside town of Dingalan, Aurora. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A young boy uses a water pump amid damaged structures on the shores of the seaside community in Barangay Paltic in Dingalan, Aurora. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Residents of Barangay. Paltic in Dingalan Aurora inspect their damaged homes in this seaside town after the onslaught of Typhoon Karding. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Residents of Burdeos in Quezon wait on the shore after their homes were destroyed by Typhoon Karding on September 26, 2022. Courtesy of Quezon LGU
