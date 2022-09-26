MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Typhoon Karding leaves trail of destruction

ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Karding, the 11th tropical cyclone and the strongest to hit the Philippines this year, barreled overnight across the main island of Luzon and was on its way out by the morning of Monday.

But the weakened super typhoon, from its maximum winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph, still affected a large swath of land from Aurora to Bicol and forced the evacuation of more than 74,000 people, waylaying along its way thousands of hectares of farmlands.

Initial reports placed fatalities at six. These include five rescuers from the Bulacan Provincial Government who were killed in San Miguel, Nueva Ecija after they were sent to a flooded community at the height of the typhoon and met an accident, authorities said Monday.

Social media was all prayers and praise for Sierra Madre, the 540-km mountain range straddling the eastern seafront, from north in Cagayan Valley to south in Quezon province.

Some weathermen credit the Sierra Madre in weakening the super typhoon, which was downgraded to a typhoon after hitting the mountain range, before it proceeded westward along its destructive path.

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meanwhile praised the different departments and the local governments for the early preparations, particularly in evacuating affected areas, which resulted in a low number of casualties.

A handout photo made available by the Office of the President shows an aerial photo of a flooded community during an inspection in the province of Bulacan. EPA-EFE/handout Evacuees rest inside a gymnasium turned into a temporary evacuation center in Manila. Francis Malasig, EPA-EFE Residents navigate waist-deep waters along Tecson St. in Barangay San Vicente, San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Residents look out from an upper floor of their home amid flooding caused by Typhoon Karding in San Miguel town of Bulacan province, north of Manila. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Waist to chest-deep floods inundate residential homes in Brgy. Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Residents wade through chest-deep floods in Brgy. Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Residents wade through chest-deep floods to save some of their belongings in Brgy. Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Residents wade through chest-deep floods in Brgy. Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Residents stay on the roof of their homes as chest-deep floods inundate their houses in Brgy. Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Workers bring out from a funeral home the remains of one of five emergency responders of the Bulacan Provincial Government who died while doing rescue work at the height of Typhoon Karding's fury in San Miguel, Bulacan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows part of inundated areas in Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija taken during the aerial inspection of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.. Kj Rosales, PPA pool Residents carry their belongings while evacuating from their submerged homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding in San Ildefonso, Bulacan. Ted Aljibe, AFP A resident inspects his destroyed house in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding in San Ildefonso, Bulacan. Ted Aljibe, AFP Motorists drive past a damaged gas station in Cabiao, Nueva Ecija, in the aftermath of Typhoon Karding. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Motorists drive past toppled electric post along Barangay Kaliwa in Gapan, Nueva Ecija. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Typhoon evacuees take shelter in a Catholic church to avoid remaining floods caused by Typhoon Karding in San Miguel town of Bulacan. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE School personnel return to check on a flooded school amid flooding caused by Typhoon Karding in San Miguel town of Bulacan. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE A teacher returns to check on a muddied elementary school classroom following floods caused by Typhoon Karding in San Miguel town of Bulacan. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Residents and motorists commute along a flooded highway in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding in San Ildefonso, Bulacan. Ted Aljibe, AFP People clean their flooded homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding in San Mateo, Riza. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP Residents of Barangay. Paltic in Dingalan Aurora use whatever materials they can re-use as they survey the damage of Typhoon Karding to their homes and belongings on this seaside town of Dingalan, Aurora. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A young boy uses a water pump amid damaged structures on the shores of the seaside community in Barangay Paltic in Dingalan, Aurora. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Residents of Barangay. Paltic in Dingalan Aurora inspect their damaged homes in this seaside town after the onslaught of Typhoon Karding. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Residents of Burdeos in Quezon wait on the shore after their homes were destroyed by Typhoon Karding on September 26, 2022. Courtesy of Quezon LGU Residents of Burdeos in Quezon wait on the shore after their homes were destroyed by Typhoon Karding on September 26, 2022. Courtesy of Quezon LGU Photo shows part of inundated areas in Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija taken during the aerial inspection of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on September 26, 2022. Kj Rosales, PPA pool

Read More: typhoon Karding weather disaster floods