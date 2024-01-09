IN PHOTOS: The Traslacion is back!

Devotees at the start of the Traslacion at the Quirino Grandstand. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
The start of the Traslacion at the Quirino Grandstand. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
The image of the Black Nazarene at the start of the Traslacion at the Quirino Grandstand. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Devotees await the procession on Padre Burgos. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Devotees surround the carriage as it reaches Padre Burgos. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Devotees clamber up the carriage as it reaches Padre Burgos. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Devotees reach as the crowd thickens on Palanca Street. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
The image reaches Palanca Street welcomed by a massive crowd. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Devotees hold on to the rope pulling the carriage along the route. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Devotees assist an injured person to safety. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
A devotee carries another devotee who passed out to safety. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A throng of devotees take turns in pulling on the rope that transports the carriege along the route. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Devotees climb the carriage of the Black Nazarene to get a touch and wipe a piece of cloth to the glass covering the Nazareno. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
A devotee climbs the carriage to kiss the glass covering of the Black Nazarene. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
A Catholic devotee touches the glass-covered carriage carrying the Black Nazarene. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP
A throng of devotees raise their hands in veneration to the passing image of the Black Nazarene. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.
The Traslacion makes its way to P. Casal Street in Quiapo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Devotees hang on and kiss the tail end of the cross carried by the image of Jesus Christ as it makes its way in the procession. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Devotees struggle against each other to hang on to the part of the cross hanging outside the carriage. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
'Hijos' guarding the image of the Black Nazarene get physical with some devotees who insist on climbing up the carriage. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
The Traslacion makes its way along P. Casal Street in Quiapo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The procession makes its way along the narrow streets of the route in a section of old Manila. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
The carriage trudges along the route inside a section of old Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The procession reaches the San Sebastian Church where the image of Jesus Christ meets the image of Virgin Mary for the 'Padungaw.' Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
An old devotee escapes the crushing crowd at the San Sebastian Church. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A devotee gasps for air amid the crushing crowd along the route of the Traslacion. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The Traslacion makes its way through Villalobos nearing its destination, the Quiapo Church. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A devotee finds the last chance to climb the carriage and touch the glass covering the image of the Black Nazarene before it enters Quiapo Church. Mark DemayO, ABS-CBN News
The 'Andas,' the carriage transporting the image of the Black Nazarene, enters the Quiapo church at 14 hours, 59 minutes and ten seconds to end the Traslacion. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Devotees celebrate outside the Quiapo Church celebrate as the image of the Black Nazarene enters Quiapo Church to end the Traslacion. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News