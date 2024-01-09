Devotees gasp for air as they remain inside the crushing crowd waiting for the Padungaw part of the Black Nazarene procession at the San Sebastian Church in Manila on January 9, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — “It was worth the wait.”

For Catholic devotees of the image of the Black Nazarene, believed to have healing and wish-fulfillment powers, the return of the “Traslacion” after a 3-year pandemic-related pause is a welcome sight.

Thirty-year devotee Wacky Sugui said he had long anticipated the return of the procession.

Each year, he would attempt to either climb the andas or carriage which carries the image or he would try to get a hold of the 50-meter-long rope rope that pulls it.

It’s part of his “panata” or religious vow to “give honor to the Black Nazarene”.

“‘Yong tatlong taon na nawala sa amin sususlitin na namin. Kung gaano katagal nawala, ‘yong pananabik namin talagang mainit. Wala ka na masasabi na mahirap rito para magawa ang panata. Lahat masarap. Nagbalik ang traslacion kaya’t nagbabalik rin kami. Para sa kanya.”

Fulfilling one’s panata for the Nazareno, however, has proven dangerous.

As the procession grew in popularity, so did the number of people who would troop to Manila to partake in the event.

For years, authorities have tried to make the procession safer. The latest attempt is to enclose the image of the Nazarene in glass to discourage devotees from climbing the andas.

For Sugui, who has endured various injuries over the years from his religious vow, it’s part of the “sacrifice.”

“Nagulungan na ng andas ‘yung paa ko noong 2008. Naputol daliri at nabiyak and paa. 2015 nahulog namansa manhole, walo kami, at may namatay. Awa ng diyos buhay pa rin. Bago ‘yong pandemic, naipit ako ng sasakyan at andas. Akala ko, goodbye na mundo,” he said.

“Bakit ako madadala? Ipagpapatuloy ko ito. Masarap sa espiritwal na pagkatao.”

The Philippine National Police earlier placed the number of attendees of the annual Traslacion at more than 3 million people.

