'Doktor ng Dagat': Life of scientist who made history now a children's book

Dr. Deo Florence Onda (right) of the UP Marine Science Institute sits with Professor Emeritus Dr. Rosario Torres-Yu, author of the children's book about Onda, 'Doktor ng Dagat.' ABS-CBN News

The life of Filipino scientist Dr. Deo Florence Onda of the UP Marine Science Institute, who made history by being the first person to reach the Emden Deep, has been published in a children's book.



Entitled "Doktor ng Dagat", the children's book was written by Professor Emeritus Dr. Rosario Torres-Yu of the UP College of Arts and Letters, and published by Supling Sining.



During the book's launch at the UP College of Science on Monday afternoon, Torres-Yu emphasized that reading stories is important for children, as these stories become the foundations of their dreams.



The book's goal, she said, is to open the world of marine science to children and entice them to dream of becoming scientists - just like the sought-after Deo Onda.



Writing children's stories isn't simple. Torres-Yu said it took a year of research, writing, and editing before the book was published, as she and her illustrator caught COVID in the process.



"Kolaborasyon ito ng Supling Sining, College of Science, College of Arts and Letters, at ng Departamento ng Filipino at Panitikan ng Pilipinas," she said.



Written during the lockdown, the author narrated how she got inspired and enlivened after seeing Onda's feat on television news.



In March 2021, Onda made history by being the first Filipino and among the first persons to reach the Emden Deep, the third deepest spot on Earth.



Onda caught international attention because of the feat, but remains humble and steadfast in his craft in marine science.



He has even led various expeditions to the West Philippine Sea.



"Gusto kong isipin na yung kwento na ito ay hindi lang kwento ni Deo," Onda said, noting that his life story is also the story of many children dreaming to be scientists someday.



The awarded marine scientist recalled that his dreams of being a scientist was rooted from his childhood in Palawan.



Onda said that during his younger years, it was not common for children living in islands to dream of being a scientist, as more dream of being policemen, doctors, and teachers when they grow older.



"Para tilang hibang na pangarap samin ang maging scientist kasi sinasabi nila, wala naman pera diyan. Kaya hindi malaking pangarap sa'min lalo sa taga isla na maging siyentipiko," he said.



But his interest for the sea led him to pursue advanced studies in marine science, as far as doing his doctorate in Canada and post-doctorate in Europe.



Onda admitted that he didn't have plans to return to the Philippines until he met a young kid by the seashore in his hometown in Palawan.



He had a conversation with the kid that sparked the latter's interest in the oceans.



"Sabi niya sa'kin, gusto ko na rin maging doktor ng dagat," Onda recalled.



Onda later met the kid's mom.



"Sinabihan ako ng magulang niya na, salamat kasi ngayon marunong nang mangarap ang anak ko," Onda said.



This anecdote, the scientist said, made him stay in the country.



"Kung makakapag-inspire tayo ng isang bata, sapat na rason na yun na manatili sa Pilipinas," he said.



To further inspire children from his home province, the book has two versions: one in Filipino and one in Cuyonon. There are also plans to have storytelling sessions in Palawan.



"Sana maging representasyon ito ng mga batang walang masyadong oportunidad sa buhay," Onda said.