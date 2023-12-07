Historic Atin Ito civilian-led mission set to sail to West PH Sea

MANILA — The historic mission of the Atin Ito coalition is set to sail to the West Philippine Sea starting this weekend.

Our @ABSCBNNews team is joining the historic civilian-led mission of Atin Ito coalition to the Philippine-occupied features in the West Philippine Sea.



This is the M/V Kapitan Felix Oca that will lead the mission, which will bring Christmas cheer to fishermen and frontliners. pic.twitter.com/dzqYXwQLlC — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) December 7, 2023

The mission aims to bring supplies and Christmas cheer to the fishermen and frontliners in Philippine-occupied features in the West PH Sea.



It is the first civilian-led mission, which brings various youth and civil society groups.



Youth leaders, fisherfolk, and other volunteer organizations are now aboard the MV Kapitan Felix Oca, which will serve as the mother ship of the mission.



They are bringing supplies such as food, medicines, navigation tools, and other Christmas gifts to fishermen and frontliners.



The first leg will be from Manila to El Nido, where the mission proper will commence.

WATCH: @ABSCBNNews is the first news organization to board the ship for the historic Christmas mission of Atin Ito coalition to the West Philippine Sea. We'll be joining the first leg from Manila to Palawan.



What is the goal of this expedition? Find out from my report tonight! pic.twitter.com/YyIyQF0IWy — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) December 7, 2023

The mission was months in the making, with several authorities initially disapproving of the plan.



Atin Ito Coalition secured clearance from the National Security Council late November, but with changes in the itinerary.



The mission will only pass through the general vicinity of Ayungin Shoal, before proceeding to the Patag and Lawak Islands.



"We want to deliver a message that the concern for the front lines and the West Philippine Sea should not be a concern of the government alone. It should be a concern of citizens," Atin Ito co-convenor Edicio Dela Torre earlier said.



"Kung ito'y atin na, ipagtanggol natin."