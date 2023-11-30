Martial Law heroes honored, remembered on Bonifacio Day

Ex-VP Leni Robredo says definition of “heroism” shouldn’t change

MANILA — On a sunny Thursday morning in Quezon City, relatives of Martial Law heroes held on to a rope and gradually pulled it back to unveil a marker honoring 6 more heroes who resisted the Marcos dictatorship.

WATCH: Unveiling of the marker at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in honor of 6 individuals who resisted Marcos dictatorship pic.twitter.com/aayqUsfDOM — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) November 30, 2023

It is part of an annual ceremony since 1992 that aims to immortalize individuals who resisted Martial Law by engraving their names on what is called the “Wall of Remembrance.”

The following lawyers, community leaders and workers’ advocates made the cut:

Manuel “Buyog” Sampiano - who fought for the rights of the Ata community in Davao City

Jesus Antonio Carpio - a lawyer, columnist and soldier from Naga who fought for truth and justice

Luis General, Jr. - a lawyer, teacher and writer from Naga

Melecio Marimon - son of a fisherman who fought for the rights of farmers of Davao Norte

Emerito Rodriguez - an intellectual from Davao del Sur who shared his knowledge with the poor

Isagani Serrano - a community organizer from Bataan

Three other heroes, whose names were already etched on the wall, were also remembered:

Julieta Armea - a labor organizer who fought for workers’ rights

Filomena Asuncion - a young deaconess who left her position in her church to fight for farmers’ rights

Haydee Yorac - former Comelec and Presidential Commission on Good Government chair who fought for good governance

“They are here because they stood as rays of hope amidst the bleakness of authoritarianism. They are here because they serve as beacons of light in the darkness of a dictatorship,” Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation chairperson Dean Chel Diokno said, explaining that the 6 went through a strict vetting process before their names were considered to be added to the Wall of Remembrance.

One by one, as their names were called, their families and friends gathered on stage to accept the recognition, followed by the banging of the gong.

Former Vice President Leni Robredo was guest of honor and speaker.

Former VP Leni Robredo is guest of honor and speaker in Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation’s Annual Honoring of Martyrs & Heroes.



Former Sen. Francis Pangilinan also present. pic.twitter.com/PxahormN6P — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) November 30, 2023

Robredo noted the irony of honoring Martial Law heroes at a time when political winds have shifted, but she stopped short of mentioning the Marcoses.

The son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. is now the president, elected 36 years after the Marcoses were booted out of Malacañang due to corruption and human rights abuses.

Amnesty International said that at least 50,000 people were arrested and detained during Martial Law from 1972 to 1975. Those arrested included human rights activists, lawyers, labor leaders, church workers and journalists.

The Philippine government officially recognized more than 11,000 victims of human rights violations, of which more than 2,700 were involuntarily exiled, more than 2,300 were killed or disappeared while more than 2,600 were arbitrarily detained and more than 1,400 were tortured, according to the Human Rights Violations Victims Memorial Commission

Source: Human Rights Violations Victims Memorial Commission

Robredo pointed out that the period of military rule, dictatorship, corruption and killings is now treated as the “golden age.”

“[P]ara bang habang gumugunita tayo rito, napakarami namang tumutugon ng ‘never forget alin?,’ ‘never again saan?,’ ‘wala kaming maalala, hindi namin alam ang kuwentong 'yan,’” she said.

“Tama pa rin ba ang pagkakaunawa natin sa salitang ‘bayani’? Para saan pa natin ginagawa ang mga pagtitipong tulad nito? Bayani pa rin bang maituturing ang mga taong tinitingala ng ilan habang tinutuligsa naman ng iba?” she asked.

But she urged everyone in attendance to stand firm and not forget what happened during Martial law.

“Ang nangyari ay nangyari. Ang kasaysayan ay kasaysayan. Ang tama ay tama. At ang mali ay nananatiling mali, gaano man kalakas ang boses ng mga nanggigiit nito. Ang katotohanan ay hindi nadadaan sa bilangan ng sumasang-ayon,” she said.

Robredo lost to Marcos, Jr. in the 2022 presidential polls by a wide margin — 15 million to Marcos’ 31.6 million votes.

She said the definition of “heroism” should not change, regardless of who is in power.

“Anuman ang ihip ng hanging-pulitikal, hindi nagbabago ang ibig sabihin ng pagka-bayani. Hindi mabubura ang kabayanihan ng isang tao kahit pilit silang ibinabaon sa limot—kahit pa tanggalin ang kanilang mukha sa pagkaka-imprenta sa pera. Hindi nadadaan sa kathang-isip na kwento ang landas tungo sa pagka-bayani. Hindi ito naididikta ng kung sino ang nasa poder. Hindi ito naikukulong o napapaslang,” she said.

“Ang kabayanihan, hindi itinatakda ng kung saan nakalibing ang isang tao—kundi ng kung paano siyang nabuhay at kung paano siyang nag-alay ng sarili sa isa causa na mas malawak kesa sa pansariling interes,” she added.

In a controversial move, Marcos, Sr. was laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in November 2016 with the go-signal of both the Supreme Court and then-President Rodrigo Duterte, who cited the late dictator’s status as former president and World War II veteran.

Invoking a line from American poet and essayist Jane Hirshfield, Robredo stressed the importance of remembering the past.

“Huwag nating hayaang masabing hindi natin nakita. Nakita natin. Huwag nating hayaang masabing hindi natin binigkas o isinulat. Binigkas natin, sinaksihan natin gamit ang ating mga tinig at bisig,” she said.

“Magbabalik-tanaw ang mga susunod na salinlahi at tatanungin nila--sino ba ang mga totoong bayani? Nawa'y mabasa nila ang mga pangalang nakaukit dito, upang marinig nila ang ating tugon, tumatawid sa mahabang panahon: Sila. Silang mga nakaukit dito. Hindi kami nanahimik, sa pag-asang patuloy ninyo silang gugunitain, at pararangalan, at kayo naman ang magsisilbing bantay sa tayog ng kanilang kabayanihan, magpasawalang-hanggan,” she continued.

Aside from Robredo, her former runningmate, former Senator Francis Pangilinan was also present.

The Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation’s annual honoring of martyrs and heroes is usually held on November 30 each year, the day Filipinos traditionally commemorate the life and legacy of one of its heroes, Andres Bonifacio, who waged a revolution against Spanish colonizers.

RELATED VIDEO