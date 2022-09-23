Monkeypox cases declining worldwide: WHO

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (orange) cultivated and purified from cell culture. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID/file



MANILA – The number of reported monkeypox cases across the world continues to decline, according the World Health Health Organization (WHO).

Since the last epidemiological report released by the world body last September 7, 8,757 new cases and five deaths have been recorded. The decline in cases in Europe and the Americas are said to be driving global trends downward.

“The trends are encouraging, but as with COVID-19, this is not the time for any country or community to assume those trends will continue,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreysus.

Globally, a total of 61,753 cases of monkeypox have been logged from all WHO regions, and 23 have died.

In the Philippines, the fourth case of monkeypox has been discharged from the hospital and is currently undergoing home isolation. The Department of Health said this will continue “until all scabs have fallen off.”

Of the 20 close contacts identified, 18 have finished quarantine, one is self monitoring while another is currently undergoing quarantine. They all remain asymptomatic.

