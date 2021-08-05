Who are allowed to go out in ECQ areas?

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) enforce minimum health protocols at a checkpoint bordering San Mateo and Marikina on August 5, 2021 a day before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Various parts of the Philippines on Friday returned to the strictest lockdown level as part of efforts to contain the transmission of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant in the country.

Residents of areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), including Metro Manila, won't be allowed to go outside except for authorized persons outside of residences (APORs).

The country's inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has updated its list of classification of APORs, which you can see below.

Metro Manila, home to at least 13 million people, will be under ECQ from Aug. 6 to 20.

Aside from Metro Manila, ECQ will return in Laguna, Cagayan De Oro, Iloilo City. They will be under the strictest lockdown level until Aug. 15

