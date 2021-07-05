Timeline of C-130 plane that crashed in Sulu

The C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, with registration 5125 and acquired by the Philippines from the United States early this year, crashed in Sulu on July 4, 2021, killing at least 50 people, mostly soldiers, and wounding over 50 others. Photo courtesy of Joint Task Force - Sulu

MANILA — The Philippine military on Monday said the Hercules C-130 transport plane with registration 5125 that crashed in Sulu on Sunday may not have been brand new but was "air worthy."

Based on initial information, the aircraft overshot the runway at Jolo airport then crashed into Patikul.

The plane, with registration 5125, arrived in the Philippines early this year.

The following is a short timeline of the C-130 5125:

February 1988 - The C-130 5125 is first flown by the United States Air Force.

January 2011 - It is transferred to the USAF 95th Reconnaissance Squadron start, its last assignment in the US Air Force.

January 29, 2021 - The plane arrives in the Philippines after being acquired from the US.

February 18, 2021 - The C-130 is formally turned over to the Philippine military.

July 4, 2021 - The plane crashes in Patikul, Sulu, killing 47 military personnel and 3 civilians. At least 47 soldiers and 4 civilians were also injured.

The transport aircraft was received through a grant from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency, according to the Philippines' defense department.

It was the first of two C-130 Hercules aircraft — which cost P2.5 billion — that will be acquired by the Philippines. Of the P2.5 billion, Manila will only pay P1.6 billion and the rest will be covered by Washington.

—With a report from Reuters

