MANILA—Following the May 9 elections, Vice President Leni Robredo receiver fewer votes than presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in some of the country’s vote-rich provinces, despite beating him in these areas for the vice-presidency in 2016.

As of 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Marcos had 31,048,319 votes against Robredo's 14,798,295, based on the Commission of Elections' partial and unofficial results of canvassed votes.

But fifteen provinces still held out as Robredo's bulwarks, or "Kakampink" areas, in reference to her trademark campaign color.

These are:

Albay

Antique

Batanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Capiz

Catanduanes

Eastern Samar

Guimaras

Iloilo

Masbate

Negros Occidental

Northern Samar

Sorsogon

Quezon

In Albay, Robredo had a wide margin with 608,779 votes compared to Marcos' 112,651. In Antique, she garnered 142,663 against his 115,027, as of May 10, 2022, 9:47 p.m.

Batanes had 5,195 votes for the Vice President while the lone son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos had 4,358 in the islands.

Robredo had a big lead in Camarines Norte with 239,353 votes against Marcos' 66,995. She even had a wider margin in Camarines Sur, with 870,327 votes to his 93,604.

In Capiz, Robredo had 216,236 votes compared to Marcos' 165,903. In Catanduanes, she got 123,805 to his 31,454.

Guimaras had 66,071 votes for Robredo, while it had 25,792 for Marcos. Iloilo, meanwhile, had 579,345 for the Vice President and 374,064 for the former senator.

In Masbate, Robredo collected 186,998 votes while Marcos had 162,037. In Negros Occidental, she had 527,321 while he got 482,344.

The Vice President garnered 123,868 votes in Eastern Samar to Marcos' 107,415, while in Northern Samar, she got 159,225 to his 127,350.

Robredo also had 333,614 votes compared to Marcos 90,523 in Sorsogon, while she garnered 609,431 in Quezon province, against his 442,063 votes.

Analysts have pointed to vote-rich provinces flipping to Marcos as the big difference between his showdown with Robredo in 2016 and 2022.

In 2016, when Robredo was the administration candidate for vice president, Robredo got 807,992 votes in vote-rich Cebu compared to Marcos' 307,676.

This year, however, she only got 391,080 votes in the province, behind his 1,055,985 as of 9:17 p.m. on Tuesday.

In Tarlac province – once known to be a stronghold of the Liberal Party of which Robredo is still chairman – Marcos led the presidential race with 425,599 votes, while she had 289,600 votes.

In 2016, Robredo won the vice presidential elections there with 243,756 votes against his 214,166 votes.

Despite Marcos' lead, Robredo has not bowed out of the presidential race.

Her camp said it is seeking the help of experts in looking at the allegations of poll irregularities.

