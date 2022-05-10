Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a grand rally at the Lima Commercial Estate along the border of Lipa and Malvar, Batangas on April 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A number of Filipinos disappointed with the apparent electoral win of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr have said on social media that they want to leave the country.

It's an idea that political analyst Antonio "Tony" La Viña agreed with, but urged those who plan to migrate to return.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Go out and come back," La Viña said Monday in an interview with the ABS-CBN News Channel, hours after the partial and unofficial results of the May 9 elections were unveiled.

"Everyone that has the ability to do that, should go out of this country — study, work, have an adventure... but come back because this is where you can make a difference," said La Viña, a lawyer and former dean of the Ateneo School of Government.

La Viña admitted he was "excited" with the "[people's] coalition" brought together by Vice President Leni Robredo, Marcos' chief rival and a critic of the Duterte administration.

Robredo, who trails Marcos in the presidential race, has drawn a network of campaign volunteers, comprised largely of young people, to aid in her candidacy.

La Viña also described the May 9 presidential elections in the Philippines as a "reset."

"You might not like the beginning of the reset but everyone gets a chance to change the country," he said.

He said a Marcos win is not "an aberration of our political history," but a "culmination" of the politics in the Philippines, which is ruled by elite families.

He added that if young people want an alternative "to a Duterte or a Marcos who could fight in 2028 for the presidency, then you better start campaigning now, organizing now, start confronting the political elite now."

As of Tuesday afternoon, partial and unofficial results showed Marcos with more than 30.9 million votes, based on 97.68 percent of election returns. Robredo got 14.7 million votes.

Marcos' running-mate, Sara Duterte, also leads the vice-presidential race with more than 31.3 million votes.

Marcos' victory marks a stunning comeback for his family, nearly 40 years after his father was deposed by a popular uprising.

Analysts say the whitewashing of the elder Marcos's dictatorship, support of rival elite families, and public disenchantment with post-Marcos governments have fueled the son's popularity, leading to his successful presidential run.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.