MANILA—A former senator on Thursday lamented that administrations after the downfall of the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr. did not establish an accurate history of the dictator's rule.

Nikki Coseteng said the administrations that followed the Marcos’ regime—which spanned from 1965 to 1986—did not "pay much attention" to write the “correct” history.

"This was never brought to the attention of the youth. And the youth at that time, they're now more than 18 years old, right?" Coseteng said in an interview on ANC's Dateline Philippines.

She said that Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the only son of the late dictator and the frontrunner in next Monday's presidential election, has been promoting revisionism of his family's history in the past "five years" with his PR machinery and social media trolls.

Since Marcos Jr.'s narrow loss to incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2016 vice-presidential race, pro-Marcos pages have pumped out misinformation about everything from electoral fraud, human rights abuses during martial law, and the family's wealth to economic achievements during his father's rule, according to a number of political and communications analysts.

"These people (Marcos and supporters) have managed to shape this impression based on lies, based on fables, accuracies, etc....To push the change of our history," Coseteng said.

Coseteng blamed what she called "the other side" for not bothering to pre-emptively counter this massive misinformation propaganda since they might have thought the “lies” regarding that dark era would not flourish.

"But, you know, a lie told a million times to many becomes the truth," she said.

Coseteng said most Filipinos who believe in false and misleading claims about Marcos that have flooded social media, have their own personal interests at heart.

"It's really a personal pakikinabang. It's not ever a 'what's good for my country should be good for me. Or if my country is strong, my country is prosperous, I will be strong and prosperous as well,'" she said.

Coseteng, who served in the Senate from 1992 to 2001, had a warning for Filipinos who will vote without the "good of the majority" at heart.

"Kapag hindi ganiyan ang batayan, napakahirap. Kasi when only you are prosperous and everyone else is poor, then you have a social tinderbox and it can blow up anytime. And it can blow up with you in it. And that's the thing I don't want to happen."

In January, Twitter suspended more than 300 accounts reportedly linked to supporters of Marcos Jr., which the social media giant said had violated its rules on manipulation and spam.

Marcos has denied using trolls.