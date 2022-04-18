Average daily PH COVID-19 cases drop 12%

Market-goers navigate the Marikina Public Market on February 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA – The Philippines logged over 1,600 new COVID-19 infections from April 11 to 17 or around 239 average daily cases, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

This is 12% lower compared to the previous week.

In its weekly bulletin, the DOH said healthcare utilization rate remains at low risk with ICU beds about 16% filled and non-ICU beds 17% filled.

In the said period, one COVID-19 case was found to be severe or critical. The number of those on the severe end of the disease spectrum is currently 664.

The DOH report also showed that in the said period, 200 deaths were recorded, 43 of which occurred between April to 17.

A total of 51 deaths were said to have happened in April. 21 deaths happened in March, 35 in February and 36 in January. Some deaths were found to have occurred as early as January 2021 and even November 2020.

Vaccination rates are still within the 70% bracket for both the target population and target A2 population.

More than 66.8 million Filipinos have completed the primary series of a vaccine. However, booster uptake continues to lag with only 12.6 million receiving the additional dose of protection.