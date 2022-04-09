MANILA - After years of working for better pension and other benefits for Filipino war veterans, the government’s agency for vets’ concerns is now focused on highlighting the legacy of the former soldiers and fighters for the next generation, its head said Saturday.

During the Valor Day commemoration, Usec. Ernesto Carolina, administrator of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) told the “Laging Handa” public briefing that they are building and renovating military shrines, monuments, war memorials and battle markers as visual reminders for the youth.

“Ngayon nabigyan na ng diin ang isang importanteng aspeto, which is creating a unified and empowered veterans community para nakikita sila ng kabataan and mai-inspire sila at maalala ang nakaraan, at kakabit diyan is…motivating and preparing our future defenders, itong mga bata ngayon na syang magiging beterano sa hinaharap,” Carolina said.

Carolina said the PVAO has turned its attention to these since veterans’ benefits have improved during the administration of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, whose term is ending in June.

Among these were the 400 percent increase in veterans’ old-age pension from P500 to P20,000, signed into law in 2018.

Veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War who fought as guerillas benefitted from the increase.

Carolina added the funding for the PVAO’s reimbursement program for veterans’ medical concerns has risen in recent years to a current budget of P200 million.

This allowed veterans to spend their pension funds on other things aside from medicine.

The PVAO said the World War 2 memorials in Mt. Samat and Corregidor Island are the first set to be renovated, followed by other shrines across the country.

Their goal is to develop these as tourism destinations, with virtual tours available, Carolina said.

“Naglalagay tayo ng pera ngayon para mapaganda rin natin, maging world class itong ating mga war memorials, mga military shrine. Kasi diyan natin dadalhin ang mga batang Pilipino, kung saan mababalikan nila ang nakaraan, malalaman nila ang kagitingan ng ating mga bayani, and that’s where you imbibe ‘yong tinatawag ng ating pangulo na pagmamahal sa bayan, ‘yong nationalism, patriotism,” he said.

The PVAO is also backing a bill in Congress that seeks to devote a portion of history subjects in schools to the Philippines’ experience during World War 2.

If implemented, Carolina said they hope this would complement what young Filipinos will be able to see in the physical monuments.

“‘yon ang mensahe ng mga beterano. Pinagbuwisan nila ng pawis, hirap, sakripisyo at dugo ‘yong kalayaan na pinaglaban nila. And they can only wish na tayo na pinaglaban nila ay gagawin natin ‘yon para sa kinabukasan. ‘yong future na generation na hinaharap, at ipe-preserve natin at maipapasa natin ‘yong kalayaan na ine-enjoy natin,” he said.

April 9 is Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan in the Philippines.

