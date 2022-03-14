Marcos' 'greatest robbery' record disappears from Guinness website

Former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. FILE PHOTO

MANILA — A Guinness World Records (GWR) entry that named former President Ferdinand Marcos as the record holder of the "greatest robbery of a government" has disappeared from its website.

As of Monday, the link that used to lead to the late dictator's record is no longer accessible; it instead redirects to the GWR home page. It was still accessible until March 10.

A GWR spokesperson told ABS-CBN News that the record is being reexamined to make sure that the entry is accurate.

"GWR takes very seriously, now more so than ever, our responsibility to be a source of reliable, accurate information. Any record which has not been recently researched and verified by independent sources will be re-examined to ensure its accuracy, as well as its compatibility with GWR values and the values of the audiences we serve," GWR head of publishing and brand communications Amber-Georgina Hill said in an emailed statement.

Hill, however, did not elaborate on what part of the record needed to be reexamined.

Before it was taken down, the GWR entry said that on April 23, 1986, the Philippine government had identified about $868 million "salted away" by Marcos and his wife Imelda.

The total national loss from November 1965, the record said, was believed to be at around $5 billion to $10 billion.

"Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos fled fled to Hawaii, USA, in 1986, where the former president died. Imelda Marcos returned to the Philippines in 1991, and was found guilty of corruption in 1993," the record previously said.

"However, Imelda Marcos was cleared of all charges on appeal in October 1998. The Philippine Supreme Court acquitted her, setting aside a 12-year jail sentence. The decision - by a majority of 8-5, with 1 abstention - reversed a January ruling by the Supreme Court on her 1993 conviction by a lower court." the record added.

The former president's son, former denator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., is running for the presidency in the May 2022 election.

He remains as the frontrunner among the presidential candidates in the latest February Pulse Asia survey, with 60 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him if the elections occurred at the time the survey was conducted.

