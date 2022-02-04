Presidential candidates Leody De Guzman, Isko Moreno, Ping Lacson, Manny Pacquiao, and Leni Robredo swear to an oath they signed at the end of the Panata Sa Bayan Presidential Forum on Friday. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Five presidential aspirants were given a live platform to discuss their plans for the country in the next six years in the "Panata sa Bayan: The KBP Presidential Candidates Forum" on Friday.

Panata sa Bayan was the first presidential forum where five presidential candidates were able to attend, and the first live event that brought the candidates together, despite the pandemic.

Following health and safety protocols, the presidential candidates joined the forum through video conferencing.

Among the participants were labor leader Ka Leody De Guzman under the Partido Lakas ng Masa, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, under Aksyon Demokratiko.

Also present were Senator Ping Lacson, running under Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma, and boxing champ and Senator Manny Pacquiao, under Partido Abag Promdi.

Vice President Leni Robredo also made the forum despite struggling through bad connectivity. Robredo is running independently.

Presidential candidate and former senator Bongbong Marcos was not able to attend the forum, despite being extended an invitation due to a conflict in schedule.

KBP Chairman Ruperto Nicdao Jr. said the forum was done to help answer the most important political question of the year: who deserves to be made president of the Republic of the Philippines?

"As a true advocate for an informed and empowered electorate the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas gives the nation and the world a ringside seat to a most important discussion, where we learn about and evaluate the professional qualifications, platforms of government, priority programs, and personal convictions of the candidates running for the highest position in the land," Nicdao said in his opening message.

Panata sa Bayan: The KBP Presidential Candidates forum was led by the Kapisanan ng Brodkaster ng Pilipinas in collaboration with the radio and television networks from across the country.

Over 300 radio and TV networks and members of the KBP broadcasted and streamed the forum live, 9AM on February 4, three months before the 2022 national elections.

The forum opened with the five candidates in attendance laying out how they will make use of the 6 years that will be given to them should the Filipino people put them in power.

A panel of four asked the presidential candidates on topics regarding transparency, infrastructure projects, healthcare systems, agriculture, and event heir stand on "online sabong" or cockfight gambling done online.

Members of the panel were Elmar Acol of Bombo Radyo, Roby Alampay of One News, Dan Andrew Cura from Far East Broadcasting Company, and Ed Lingao of TV5.

Each candidate was given a limited amount of time to answer each question, challenging their preparation, knowledge, and how succinctly and sharply they are able to respond to matters of national concern.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The forum wrapped up with the five candidates pledging in front of a national audience their services as a leader with honesty and integrity, who puts the interests of the country and welfare of its citizens first, who will fight for the dignity of the Filipinos people, a clean government, and a fair and peaceful 2022 elections.

Watch the forum in full here: