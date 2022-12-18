IN PHOTOS: Letran Knights wear basketball crown again

The De La Salle College of Saint Benilde and Colegio de San Juan de Letran battle during game 3 of the NCAA season 98 men's basketball finals in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
CSB Blazers supporters cheer during the NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Finals against the Letran Knights at the Ynares Center, Antipolo on December 18, 2022.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
CSB Blazers react during the NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Finals against the Letran Knights at the Ynares Center, Antipolo on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Letran Knights supporters react during the NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Finals against the CSB Blazers at the Ynares Center, Antipolo on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Letran Knights celebrate after winning their third consecutive title during the NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Finals at the Ynares Sports Complex on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
CSB Blazers turn emotional after losing the NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Finals against the Letran Knights at the Ynares Center, Antipolo on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Colegio de San Juan de Letran takes the NCAA season 98 men's basketball championship title over De La Salle College of Saint Benilde during the final game of the best of 3 series in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. The win gives Letran its third consecutive championship.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Letran Knights Team Captain France Yu and Coach Bonnie Tan pose for photos after winning the NCAA season 98 men's basketball championship title over the CSB Blazers during the final game of the best of 3 series in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Colegio de San Juan de Letran takes the NCAA season 98 men's basketball championship title over De La Salle College of Saint Benilde during the final game of the best of 3 series in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Letran Knights Louie Sangalang takes off the net as a souvenir after winning the NCAA season 98 men's basketball championship title over the CSB Blazers in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News