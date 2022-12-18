MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Letran Knights wear basketball crown again

Photos by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights captured a third straight title after defeating the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde Blazers 81-67 in a deciding Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball finals at Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday.

Winning a 20th men’s basketball title in the country’s oldest collegiate athletic association, the Knights showed grit sans team captain Fran Yu, who was suspended after throwing an elbow at Blazers player Mark Sangco in Game 2.

Meanwhile, College of Saint Benilde failed to capture the title after ending a years long Final 4 drought.

King Caralipio was awarded Finals MVP.

Here are selected images of the just-concluded title series.

The De La Salle College of Saint Benilde and Colegio de San Juan de Letran battle during game 3 of the NCAA season 98 men's basketball finals in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The De La Salle College of Saint Benilde and Colegio de San Juan de Letran battle during game 3 of the NCAA season 98 men's basketball finals in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The De La Salle College of Saint Benilde and Colegio de San Juan de Letran battle during game 3 of the NCAA season 98 men's basketball finals in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The De La Salle College of Saint Benilde and Colegio de San Juan de Letran battle during game 3 of the NCAA season 98 men's basketball finals in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The De La Salle College of Saint Benilde and Colegio de San Juan de Letran battle during game 3 of the NCAA season 98 men's basketball finals in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News CSB Blazers supporters cheer during the NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Finals against the Letran Knights at the Ynares Center, Antipolo on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News CSB Blazers react during the NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Finals against the Letran Knights at the Ynares Center, Antipolo on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Letran Knights supporters react during the NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Finals against the CSB Blazers at the Ynares Center, Antipolo on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Letran Knights celebrate after winning their third consecutive title during the NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Finals at the Ynares Sports Complex on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News CSB Blazers turn emotional after losing the NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Finals against the Letran Knights at the Ynares Center, Antipolo on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Colegio de San Juan de Letran takes the NCAA season 98 men's basketball championship title over De La Salle College of Saint Benilde during the final game of the best of 3 series in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. The win gives Letran its third consecutive championship. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Colegio de San Juan de Letran takes the NCAA season 98 men's basketball championship title over De La Salle College of Saint Benilde during the final game of the best of 3 series in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. The win gives Letran its third consecutive championship. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Colegio de San Juan de Letran takes the NCAA season 98 men's basketball championship title over De La Salle College of Saint Benilde during the final game of the best of 3 series in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. The win gives Letran its third consecutive championship. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Letran Knights Team Captain France Yu and Coach Bonnie Tan pose for photos after winning the NCAA season 98 men's basketball championship title over the CSB Blazers during the final game of the best of 3 series in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Colegio de San Juan de Letran takes the NCAA season 98 men's basketball championship title over De La Salle College of Saint Benilde during the final game of the best of 3 series in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Letran Knights Louie Sangalang takes off the net as a souvenir after winning the NCAA season 98 men's basketball championship title over the CSB Blazers in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News