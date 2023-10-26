MULTIMEDIA

Competition and tourism comes in waves: Having a swell time at the 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup

ABS-CBN News

Look: 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup kicks off

More than 100 pro surfers and enthusiasts flocked to Siargao on Wednesday as the island kicked off the 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup.

Throngs of people gathered along the premiere surfing destination's iconic boardwalk, Cloud 9, to see the likes of Anon Matsuoka, Sara Wakita, Marama Tokong, and Philmar Alipayo gun for the top spot in one of the World Surf League's qualifying events.

More than a sporting event, the Cup also showcases the island's resilience almost two years since being battered by Typhoon Odette. It plays a role in revitalizing the community and hopefully contributes to the growth in tourism and gainful opportunities for the island.

The Siargao International Surfing Cup will run until November 1.

Here are some scenes from the first day.

