LOOK: NCAA Season 99 kicks off

The 99th season of the NCAA opens in Pasay City on Sunday. The new season, hosted by Jose Rizal University, marks the countdown to the centennial celebration of the country's longest running collegiate league. The tournament will feature an expanded calendar with the reintroduction of several sports which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The 99th season of the NCAA opens in Pasay City on Sunday. The new season, hosted by Jose Rizal University, marks the countdown to the centennial celebration of the country's longest running collegiate league. The tournament will feature an expanded calendar with the reintroduction of several sports which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The 99th season of the NCAA opens in Pasay City on Sunday. The new season, hosted by Jose Rizal University, marks the countdown to the centennial celebration of the country's longest running collegiate league. The tournament will feature an expanded calendar with the reintroduction of several sports which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The 99th season of the NCAA opens in Pasay City on Sunday. The new season, hosted by Jose Rizal University, marks the countdown to the centennial celebration of the country's longest running collegiate league. The tournament will feature an expanded calendar with the reintroduction of several sports which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The 99th season of the NCAA opens in Pasay City on Sunday. The new season, hosted by Jose Rizal University, marks the countdown to the centennial celebration of the country's longest running collegiate league. The tournament will feature an expanded calendar with the reintroduction of several sports which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The 99th season of the NCAA opens in Pasay City on Sunday. The new season, hosted by Jose Rizal University, marks the countdown to the centennial celebration of the country's longest running collegiate league. The tournament will feature an expanded calendar with the reintroduction of several sports which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The 99th season of the NCAA opens in Pasay City on Sunday. The new season, hosted by Jose Rizal University, marks the countdown to the centennial celebration of the country's longest running collegiate league. The tournament will feature an expanded calendar with the reintroduction of several sports which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The 99th season of the NCAA opens in Pasay City on Sunday. The new season, hosted by Jose Rizal University, marks the countdown to the centennial celebration of the country's longest running collegiate league. The tournament will feature an expanded calendar with the reintroduction of several sports which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The 99th season of the NCAA opens in Pasay City on Sunday. The new season, hosted by Jose Rizal University, marks the countdown to the centennial celebration of the country's longest running collegiate league. The tournament will feature an expanded calendar with the reintroduction of several sports which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The 99th season of the NCAA opens in Pasay City on Sunday. The new season, hosted by Jose Rizal University, marks the countdown to the centennial celebration of the country's longest running collegiate league. The tournament will feature an expanded calendar with the reintroduction of several sports which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The 99th season of the NCAA opens in Pasay City on Sunday. The new season, hosted by Jose Rizal University, marks the countdown to the centennial celebration of the country's longest running collegiate league. The tournament will feature an expanded calendar with the reintroduction of several sports which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News