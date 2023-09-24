NCAA: Miranda, Dionisio shine as JRU upsets Letran

JRU’s JL Delos Santos shoots over Letran’s Kobe Monje at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Jose Rizal University opened their campaign with a huge win over the defending champions.

The Heavy Bombers stunned Colegio de San Juan de Letran in overtime, 85-79, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Agem Miranda and Mawrin Dionisio combined for 34 points, with 17 each, while Shawn Argente added 12 markers.

After failing to seal the game in regulation, JRU opened the extra period by converting a booming triple by Marwin Dionisio to create a much-needed three-point lead.

Plays after, the Knights were still in striking distance and had the chance to tie the game as they were only down 79-82 with under 30 ticks remaining, but Kyle Tolentino failed to convert, allowing the Heavy Bombers to punch their first win in the tournament.

Kurt Reyson starred for the Knights with 18 points and four boards, while Kevin Santos and rookie Deo Cuajao followed with 16 and 12, respectively.

However, Letran’s 29 turnovers prevented them from clinching their first win of the season.

The Heavy Bombers will gun for their second straight win on Friday, September 29, at 2 PM at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan City, while the Knights are set to face Lyceum of the Philippines University on Wednesday, September 27, at 2 PM,