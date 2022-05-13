In a game for the ages, the UP Fighting Maroons bested their Katipunan rivals in the best-of-3 UAAP men’s basketball finals Friday for their first championship since 1986.
Malik Diouf and company overcame a red-hot SJ Belangel, timely plays by Gian Mamuyac and the rest of the Blue Eagles with scorching runs of their own to secure the title, ending Ateneo’s 4-peat quest.
The series went down to the wire with the scrappy Maroons only taking home the trophy after a gutsy, game-winning stepback 3-pointer in overtime from unlikely hero JD Cagulangan.
Here are some scenes from the heart-pounding game.
Ange Kuoame battles Malik Diouf for the rebound.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Tyler Tio skies for the rebound.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Gian Mamuyac wins the rebound against multiple Maroons.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Coach Tab Baldwin talks to the Blue Eagles.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Malik Diouf and Ange Kuoame fight for the rebound.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
JD Cagulangan goes for the reverse against Ange Kuoame.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The Blue Eagles coaching staff reacts to a call.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Ricci RIvero drives to the hoop.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Andrea Brilliantes cheers for boyfriend Ricci RIvero.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Gian Mamuyac goes up against Ricci Rivero.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
JD Cagulangan sells the foul in a drive to the basket.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Ricci Rivero and Ange Kuoame battles for the board.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Regular season MVP Ange Kuoame and Finals MVP Malik Diouf.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The UP coaching staff reacts.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
UP fans support the team.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Ricci Rivero prays during the 4th quarter.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Ange Kuoame questions a call.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Malik Diouf goes for the dunk.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Zavier Lucero and RIcci River celebrate after winning the game.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Coach Tab Baldwin comforts graduating senior Gian Mamuyac after the game.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo Blue Eagles after the game.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after the win.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News