UP Fighting Maroons’ victory over Ateneo a thriller from start to end

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 14 2022 01:42 AM | Updated as of May 14 2022 02:26 AM

In a game for the ages, the UP Fighting Maroons bested their Katipunan rivals in the best-of-3 UAAP men’s basketball finals Friday for their first championship since 1986.

Malik Diouf and company overcame a red-hot SJ Belangel, timely plays by Gian Mamuyac and the rest of the Blue Eagles with scorching runs of their own to secure the title, ending Ateneo’s 4-peat quest. 

The series went down to the wire with the scrappy Maroons only taking home the trophy after a gutsy, game-winning stepback 3-pointer in overtime from unlikely hero JD Cagulangan. 

Here are some scenes from the heart-pounding game.

Ange Kuoame battles Malik Diouf for the rebound.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Tyler Tio skies for the rebound.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Gian Mamuyac wins the rebound against multiple Maroons.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Coach Tab Baldwin talks to the Blue Eagles.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Malik Diouf and Ange Kuoame fight for the rebound.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

JD Cagulangan goes for the reverse against Ange Kuoame.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The Blue Eagles coaching staff reacts to a call.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ricci RIvero drives to the hoop.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Andrea Brilliantes cheers for boyfriend Ricci RIvero.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Gian Mamuyac goes up against Ricci Rivero.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

JD Cagulangan sells the foul in a drive to the basket.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ricci Rivero and Ange Kuoame battles for the board.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Regular season MVP Ange Kuoame and Finals MVP Malik Diouf.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The UP coaching staff reacts.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

UP fans support the team.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ricci Rivero prays during the 4th quarter.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ange Kuoame questions a call.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Malik Diouf goes for the dunk.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Zavier Lucero and RIcci River celebrate after winning the game.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Coach Tab Baldwin comforts graduating senior Gian Mamuyac after the game.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The Ateneo Blue Eagles after the game.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

he UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after the win.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after the win.

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
