UP Fighting Maroons’ victory over Ateneo a thriller from start to end

ABS-CBN News

In a game for the ages, the UP Fighting Maroons bested their Katipunan rivals in the best-of-3 UAAP men’s basketball finals Friday for their first championship since 1986.

Malik Diouf and company overcame a red-hot SJ Belangel, timely plays by Gian Mamuyac and the rest of the Blue Eagles with scorching runs of their own to secure the title, ending Ateneo’s 4-peat quest.

The series went down to the wire with the scrappy Maroons only taking home the trophy after a gutsy, game-winning stepback 3-pointer in overtime from unlikely hero JD Cagulangan.

Here are some scenes from the heart-pounding game.

Ange Kuoame battles Malik Diouf for the rebound. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Tyler Tio skies for the rebound. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Gian Mamuyac wins the rebound against multiple Maroons. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Coach Tab Baldwin talks to the Blue Eagles. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Malik Diouf and Ange Kuoame fight for the rebound. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News JD Cagulangan goes for the reverse against Ange Kuoame. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The Blue Eagles coaching staff reacts to a call. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Ricci RIvero drives to the hoop. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Andrea Brilliantes cheers for boyfriend Ricci RIvero. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Gian Mamuyac goes up against Ricci Rivero. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News JD Cagulangan sells the foul in a drive to the basket. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Ricci Rivero and Ange Kuoame battles for the board. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Regular season MVP Ange Kuoame and Finals MVP Malik Diouf. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The UP coaching staff reacts. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Ange Kuoame battles Malik Diouf for the rebound. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News UP fans support the team. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Ricci Rivero prays during the 4th quarter. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Ange Kuoame questions a call. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Malik Diouf goes for the dunk. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Zavier Lucero and RIcci River celebrate after winning the game. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News UP fans support the team. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Coach Tab Baldwin comforts graduating senior Gian Mamuyac after the game. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News UP fans support the team. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Eagles after the game. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News he UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after the win. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after the win. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News