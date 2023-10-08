MULTIMEDIA

19th Asian Games closing ceremony

Jung Yeon-je, AFP

Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on October 8, 2023. The 2026 Asian Games will be hosted by Japan in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture on September 19 to October 4, 2026.



