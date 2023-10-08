MULTIMEDIA
19th Asian Games closing ceremony
Jung Yeon-je, AFP
Posted at Oct 08 2023 09:53 PM
Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on October 8, 2023. The 2026 Asian Games will be hosted by Japan in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture on September 19 to October 4, 2026.
