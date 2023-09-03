Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Lithuania breaks US winning streak in FIBA World Cup ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 03 2023 11:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Lithuania’s Ignas Brazdeikis puts up a shot while USA’s Austin Reaves and Brandon Ingram challenges as they battle in the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals in Pasay City on Sunday. Lithuania built a huge lead in the first quarter and held on in the endgame to hand Team USA its first loss of the tournament, 110-104. Read More: basketball FIBA FIBA World Cup Team USA USA Basketball Lithuania /video/entertainment/09/03/23/asap-anak-ng-the-manoeuvres-member-hip-hop-international-gold-medalist/sports/09/03/23/lithuania-stuns-team-usa-to-stay-unbeaten-in-world-cup/sports/09/03/23/iran-keeps-ph-winless-in-avc-womens-tourney/sports/09/03/23/serbia-overpowers-dominican-republic-for-qfinals-seat/sports/09/03/23/sibol-nabs-first-iesf-gold-for-mlbb-silver-for-tekken-7