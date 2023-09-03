MULTIMEDIA

Lithuania breaks US winning streak in FIBA World Cup

Lithuania’s Ignas Brazdeikis puts up a shot while USA’s Austin Reaves and Brandon Ingram challenges as they battle in the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals in Pasay City on Sunday. Lithuania built a huge lead in the first quarter and held on in the endgame to hand Team USA its first loss of the tournament, 110-104.