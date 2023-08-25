Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA 2023 FIBA World Cup Fan Zone opens Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 25 2023 04:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Gilas legend Gabe Norwood interacts with basketball enthusiasts during the opening of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Fan Zone at the SM MOA Music Hall in Pasay City on Friday. The venue provides different activities such as shooting challenges, interactive boots and performances as the country hosts the international basketball tournament from August 25 until September 10. Read More: 2023 FIBA World Cup Fan Zone SM MOA fan zone Gabe Norwood /news/08/27/23/degamo-family-says-to-field-bet-to-replace-teves/sports/08/27/23/mlbb-rsg-philippines-lets-go-of-h2wo/news/08/27/23/expect-hotly-contested-brgy-polls-in-october-comelec/entertainment/08/27/23/watch-doug-kramer-shows-off-son-gavins-basketball-skills/overseas/08/27/23/us-military-aircraft-crashes-during-drills-in-australia