2023 FIBA World Cup Fan Zone opens

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Gilas legend Gabe Norwood interacts with basketball enthusiasts during the opening of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Fan Zone at the SM MOA Music Hall in Pasay City on Friday. The venue provides different activities such as shooting challenges, interactive boots and performances as the country hosts the international basketball tournament from August 25 until September 10.