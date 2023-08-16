MOA Globe lights up for FIBA

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA 'Ball of Asia' Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2023 11:14 PM | Updated as of Aug 16 2023 11:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Mall of Asia Globe in Pasay City lights up fashioned as a basketball and basket on Wednesday to promote the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Mall of Asia Arena will host a number group stage matches and the knockout stages of the FIBA World Cup with other games also being held in Araneta Coliseum and stadiums in Indonesia and Japan as co-hosts Read More: FIBA. FIBA 2023. FIBA World Cup Mall of Asia basketball /spotlight/08/16/23/covid-variant-eg5-what-we-know-about-eris/spotlight/08/16/23/bishop-david-condemns-jemboys-killing-at-polices-hands/sports/08/16/23/dating-pba-stars-kailangang-maghigpit-sa-trades/video/business/08/16/23/ph-shares-close-higher-ahead-of-bsp-rate-setting/video/overseas/08/16/23/aid-support-pour-into-hawaiis-maui-island-after-deadly-wildfires