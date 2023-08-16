MOA Globe lights up for FIBA

MULTIMEDIA

'Ball of Asia'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Mall of Asia Globe in Pasay City lights up fashioned as a basketball and basket on Wednesday to promote the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Mall of Asia Arena will host a number group stage matches and the knockout stages of the FIBA World Cup with other games also being held in Araneta Coliseum and stadiums in Indonesia and Japan as co-hosts