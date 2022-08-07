Familiarizing with Obstacle discipline

MULTIMEDIA

Pentathletes try Obstacle sports in Manila

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Participants make their way past ring obstacles during the New Pentathlon Discipline Test Event II in Pasig, Metro Manila on Sunday. The event, organized by the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) in collaboration with World Obstacle (Fédération Internationale de Sports d’Obstacles), aims to gather feedback from Pentathletes and obstacle specialists on the inclusion of Obstacle discipline in the transformation of Modern Pentathlon.