Familiarizing with Obstacle discipline

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Pentathletes try Obstacle sports in Manila Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Posted at Aug 07 2022 04:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Participants make their way past ring obstacles during the New Pentathlon Discipline Test Event II in Pasig, Metro Manila on Sunday. The event, organized by the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) in collaboration with World Obstacle (Fédération Internationale de Sports d’Obstacles), aims to gather feedback from Pentathletes and obstacle specialists on the inclusion of Obstacle discipline in the transformation of Modern Pentathlon. Read More: New Pentathlon Discipline Test Event II obstacle discipline Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) World Obstacle (Fédération Internationale de Sports d’Obstacles) /overseas/08/07/22/cuba-seeks-help-to-contain-depot-fire/overseas/08/07/22/thai-nightclub-owner-detained-in-connection-with-fire/overseas/08/07/22/gaza-death-toll-rises-to-29-palestinian-ministry/life/08/07/22/how-miss-philippines-earth-2022-winners-fared-in-qa/entertainment/08/07/22/morissette-gigi-de-lana-sing-toni-braxton-classics-on-asap