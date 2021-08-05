Eumir Marcial wins bronze in Olympic boxing

MULTIMEDIA

Eumir Marcial wins bronze in Olympic men's middleweight

Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Eumir Marcial of the Philippines embraces Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine after losing the match in Tokyo Olympics men's middleweight semifinals at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. The Pinoy boxer brings home the country’s third medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.