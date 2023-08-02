Home  >  Sports

Inspiring the next generation of Filipinas

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2023 07:05 PM

PWNFT back in the Philippines after World Cup debut

Filipinas midfielder Sara Eggesvik hands a young fan a jersey as the Philippine Women’s National Team arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday after their historic debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. The team captured the hearts of football fans as the massive underdogs put one up over the host team before bowing out of the contest after a 6-0 loss to Norway 

