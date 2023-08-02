PWNFT back in the Philippines after World Cup debut

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Inspiring the next generation of Filipinas Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2023 07:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipinas midfielder Sara Eggesvik hands a young fan a jersey as the Philippine Women’s National Team arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday after their historic debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. The team captured the hearts of football fans as the massive underdogs put one up over the host team before bowing out of the contest after a 6-0 loss to Norway Read More: PWNFT Philippine National Women's Football Team Filipinas World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup Sara Eggesvik /news/08/02/23/watch-giant-tricycles-ride-high-over-bulacan-floods/news/08/02/23/halos-kalahating-bilyong-piso-halaga-ng-pinsala-naitala-sa-bulacan/sports/08/02/23/pba-scottie-thompson-earns-college-degree/entertainment/08/02/23/hori7on-to-hold-ph-concert-on-sept-9/news/08/02/23/17-foreign-fugitives-found-arrested-at-pogo-sites-police