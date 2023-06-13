MULTIMEDIA

Winning smile for Denver Nuggets

Matthew Stockman, Getty Images/AFP

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday. Denver clinched their first ever NBA title after closing out Miami in five games.