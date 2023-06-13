Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Winning smile for Denver Nuggets Matthew Stockman, Getty Images/AFP Posted at Jun 13 2023 12:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday. Denver clinched their first ever NBA title after closing out Miami in five games. Nuggets close out Heat in thriller to clinch NBA title Read More: basketball NBA NBA Finals Denver Nuggets Miami Heat Nikola Jokic /news/06/13/23/solo-parents-breastfeeding-moms-included-in-food-stamp-program/overseas/06/13/23/china-upgraded-cuba-spy-facilities-in-2019-blinken/news/06/13/23/90-day-evacuation-scenario-eyed-amid-mayon-unrest/business/06/13/23/smart-offers-call-charging-wifi-stations-for-mayon-evacs/news/06/13/23/elderly-woman-loses-p17-m-in-gas-tank-inspection-scam