Nuggets close out Heat in thriller to clinch NBA title

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic of Serbia (C) goes up for a shot over Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) and center Bam Adebayo (R) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, USA, June 12, 2023. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.

The Denver Nuggets withstood a late charge by the Miami Heat for a thrilling 94-89 victory in Game 5 to seal a first ever NBA championship for their franchise.

Denver saw an 83-76 lead evaporate midway through the final quarter as Jimmy Butler sparked Miami's comeback.

The Heat took an 89-88 lead with under two minutes to go off two free throws by Butler, but Bruce Brown's putback off a Jamal Murray miss switched the lead back to Denver in the next possession.

Clutch free throws by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brown allowed the Nuggets to pad their lead in the final seconds.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists while Michael Porter Jr. also had a double-double of 16 points and 13 boards. Murray put up 14 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Butler shook off a poor shooting night to finish with 21 points, but his late flurry wasn't enough as Miami failed to extend the best-of-7 Finals series.