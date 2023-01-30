Novak Djokovic wins 22nd Grand Slam title

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open, 22nd Grand Slam title Manan Vatsyayana, AFP Posted at Jan 30 2023 02:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final match of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday. Djokovic’s win equaled Rafael Nadal's men's record of 22 Grand Slam tournament wins, which allowed him to return to No. 1 in world rankings. Read More: Novak Djokovic Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy Australian Open grand slam title /sports/02/01/23/pnvf-under-18-championships-to-kick-off-on-feb17/business/02/01/23/ca-confirms-appointment-of-dti-chief-alfredo-pascual/entertainment/02/01/23/ajoomma-coming-to-ph-cinemas-on-march-15/news/02/01/23/group-wants-kinder-elementary-students-included-in-voucher-program/video/news/02/01/23/experts-dont-buy-frozen-eggs