Novak Djokovic wins 22nd Grand Slam title

MULTIMEDIA

Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open, 22nd Grand Slam title

Manan Vatsyayana, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final match of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday. Djokovic’s win equaled Rafael Nadal's men's record of 22 Grand Slam tournament wins, which allowed him to return to No. 1 in world rankings.