Sam Catantan undergoes surgery after tearing ACL again in Paris 2024 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Sam Catantan undergoes surgery after tearing ACL again in Paris 2024
Sam Catantan undergoes surgery after tearing ACL again in Paris 2024
Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 17, 2024 02:31 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
Samantha Kyle Catantan
|
fencing
|
Paris 2024
|
Paris Games
|
Paris Olympics
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.