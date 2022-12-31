Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Burn x Flash coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon will be out for the group stages of the M4 World Championships after contracting COVID-19.

In a post on New Year's Eve, Zico, who is already in Jakarta, Indonesia ahead of the world championships with the Cambodian squad, said he has to be quarantined for 5 days as part of their safety measures as a result.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that I would not be able to join the group stage this coming M4 (January 1-4) because I have been tested positive for COVID," the former Nexplay EVOS coach said.

He, however, will be present remotely for the group stages, which will be held from January 1 to 4, as organizers allowed him to draft and coach online.

"On a lighter note, the organization allowed me to draft and coach online and I will do my best to help the team to the best of my ability. I will bounce back stronger and I hope you support the team a little bit more this time as we need your strength to get us through. Happy New Year, please stay vigilant and keep safe," he added.

Burn x Flash is currently in Group A, with Myanmar's Falcon, Philippines' Blacklist International and Turkey's Incendio Gaming.