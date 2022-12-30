PBA: Bay Area gears up for Game 3 vs. Ginebra

Despite the PBA going on a week-long holiday break, Bay Area continued its preparations for Game 3 of the Commissioner's Cup finals.

The Dragons were given a day's rest by coach Brian Goorjian, but they went to training a day later for the resumption of the best-of-7 series against Ginebra.

Bay Area import Andrew Nicholson said they want to keep going after their Game 2 victory over the Kings that tied the series, 1-1.

"We'll just keep the momentum and we'll just continue to practice," he said.

"The series is not over yet. Five more games in the series left, and we'll see what happens."

Nicholson led the Dragons with 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

The first two games were both intense and physical, but Nicholson said they can not afford to be distracted.

"It is what it is. You get what you get, and we're not really focus too much on that," said the 6-foot-10 import.

"We're just focus on the game plan, and translate what we're doing in practice into the game."

