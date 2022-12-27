PBA: Bay Area coach in awe of 'dominant' Tenorio

Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio (5) in action against Bay Area in Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Brownlee remains their biggest headache, but the Bay Area Dragons were also frustrated by Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio in Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals.

The 38-year-old Tenorio emerged as the Gin Kings' second-leading scorer in their 96-81 triumph, pouring in 22 points including three triples on top of three assists, three steals, and two rebounds.

His performance impressed Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian, who was admittedly surprised at Tenorio's prolific outing.

"He was shocking to me," Goorjian said of Tenorio on CNN Philippines' "Sports Desk," Tuesday. "He played such a great game off the ball."

"You think the guy's older, and you play it like, 'This will be okay.' But he was dominant," he added. "He ran the team so well."

Tenorio has been steady for the Gin Kings in the Commissioners' Cup, averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game through 19 contests.

But as he has done throughout his career, Tenorio has upped his game in the playoffs. He has scored in double-digits in their last three games, including an 18-point performance to close out the Magnolia Hotshots in their semifinals series.

"He stepped up and did this thing," Ginebra coach Tim Cone said of Tenorio after their 99-84 win over the Hotshots last week. "That's why we're here."

Keeping Brownlee and Tenorio in check is just part of the adjustments that Goorjian and the Dragons hope to make for Game 2, set for Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum. The coach also stressed that his team must take care of "the controllables," and respond positively to the Gin Kings' physicality.

"I thought that Ginebra's defense, the physicality of it, the toughness of it, no cheap baskets, was a factor in it," he said. "But I did think we got some good looks and as the series goes on, if we're gonna win it, we need to make those plays."