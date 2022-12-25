PBA: Ginebra stifles Bay Area for Game 1 win

MANILA (UPDATED) - Barangay Ginebra has put the clamps on Bay Area in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals to pull off a 96-81 win on Christmas Day.

LA Tenorio provided the leadership for the Kings to complete a near rout of the Dragons who were held to their lowest coring output in the conference.

Tenorio fired 22 points including three treys to go with his three assists and three steals.

Ginebra got 28 points from Justin Brownlee who also got 13 rebounds.

Chris Standhardinger had his own double-double with 16 markers and 10 boards.

"A Christmas Day game is extra special, and our guys treated it that way," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone following their Game 1 victory that gave them a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-7 showdown.

Tenorio said proper mindset was a key to their victory.

"Mahirap because of all the distractions in this season. Tayong mga Pinoy, maraming gatherings in this season. Good thing, nakapag-focus kami and kept in mind that it is very important to get this game and set the tone," he said.

Ginebra will try to make it 2-0 when they meet Bay Area again on Wednesday.