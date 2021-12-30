Blackwater has given big man Barkley Ebona a two-year extension, while handing veteran Baser Amer a one-year deal.

According to a report by PBA Rush, both players were accompanied to the signing by player agent Danny Espiritu.

The signings were part of the Elite's effort to change its fortunes in the PBA Governors Cup, especially after losing 24 straight games since the Philippine Cup.

The Elite is also looking for ways to beef up their undermanned roster as JVee Casio, Mike Ayonayon, enforcer Kelly Nabong, and rookie guard Josh Torralba are saddled with injuries.

They acquired Justin Melton in a trade with Terrafirm involving Ed Daquioag, and are just waiting for the arrival of a new import in Shawn Derrick Glover who is expected to come in on New Year's Day.

They also signed free agent John Ambulodto to provide additional ceiling.

Ambulodto played for various teams in the PBA D-League, and the MPBL and is known for his tenacious rebounding and interior defense.