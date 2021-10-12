PBA: Blackwater acquires Casio, Ebona from Alaska

JVee Casio (R) has been traded to Blackwater in exchange for Mike Tolomia. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Blackwater Bossing continues its rebuilding process, this time acquiring a veteran point guard and a young big man.

The Bossing on Tuesday traded Mike Tolomia to the Alaska Aces, in exchange acquiring JVee Casio and Barkley Ebona.

Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy confirmed the development, first reported by Spin, to ABS-CBN News.

"It's part of our rebuilding process," he said.

The trade has yet to be approved by the PBA.

The Bossing have been quick to make changes after a historically poor campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, where they lost all 11 of their games. They have now lost 19 consecutive games dating back to last year's All-Filipino conference, a record for futility in the league.

Shortly after their season ended, Blackwater parted ways with head coach Nash Racela and named Ariel Vanguardida to the interim position. In late September, they traded their leading scorer, Simon Enciso, to the TerraFirma Dyip in exchange for Rashawn McCarthy.

In Casio, they will be getting a veteran point guard who averaged 6.9 points and 2.6 assists for the Aces in the 2021 Philippine Cup. This will be Casio's third team, having played for Alaska since 2012 after being drafted by Poweraded in 2011.

"For me, point guard is the most important position," Sy said of their move to acquire Casio.

Ebona, meanwhile, was the fourth overall pick by Alaska in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft out of Far Eastern University. He averaged 1.7 points and 1.0 rebound in six games for the Aces this conference.

It was a dip from his performance in his rookie season, where he played all 12 games for Alaska and put up 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per outing.

Sy expects Ebona to provide "much needed support" inside the paint for the Bossing.

Meanwhile, Alaska will welcome Tolomia, who averaged 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists for the Bossing last conference.

