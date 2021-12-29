Esports: Sibol to open tryouts for 4 SEA Games squads

MANILA - National esports team Sibol will open tryouts for teams they will be fielding in for the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam to be held in May next year.

In a post ahead of Christmas, Sibol said they will be opening tryouts for the following teams:

- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Male, Female)

- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Gender-neutral)

- Crossfire (Gender-neutral)

Registration will commence from December 30 to January 8, with details "to follow."

After the pilot esports competition in the SEA Games was held in the Philippines, Vietnam has retained the competition with tournaments for over 12 titles.

There will be games for 8 titles in the upcoming SEA Games, including League of Legends (PC Version), FIFA 4, and Crossfire for PC; and League of Legends: Wild Rift, Arena of Valor, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Garena Free Fire, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang for mobile.

The Philippines reaped gold in ML:BB, Starcraft, and Dota 2 in the 2019 SEA Games, and took the silver and the bronze medal in Tekken 7.

Related video: