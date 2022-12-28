From Nick Young's Instagram

Former NBA player Nick Young will be suiting up for Strong Group Realty Development which will compete in the coming Dubai International Basketball Championship.

Charles Tiu, who will call the shots for Strong Group Realty Development, already welcomed the former NBA vet.

"See you in manila soon @NickSwagyPYoung 👀 then let’s kill it in Dubai 🏀," said Tiu, who also coaches Mighty Sports and College of St. Benilde, in a Twitter post.

Young is an 11-year NBA veteran, who was drafted 16th overall in 2007 by the Washington Wizards.

He later played for several other teams including the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets.

Young was part of the Golden State Warriors team that won the 2018 NBA championship.

He later plied his trade in China signing up with the Zhejiang Lions.

