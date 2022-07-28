Mighty Sports basketball patron makes crossover

Lamar Odom and Mighty Sports-Pilipinas ahead of the 2019 Dubai International Basketball Tournament. Handout/file

For many years, Ceasar Wongchuking and his group had been actively involved in sports, both local and international scene.

His Mighty Sports had been a staunch backer of basketball, sending clubs that represented the country at the William Jones Cup and the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

In 2016, the team went on to win the Jones Cup behind seven imports — led by former PBA imports Al Thornton, Hamady N'Diaye, Mike Singletary, Vernon Macklin and Zach Graham, Dewarick Spencer and Troy Gillenwater — beefing up local players Jason Brickman, Larry Rodriguez, Jeric Teng, TY Tang, Leo Avenido and Edrick Ferrer. Coaching the team was Bo Perasol.

Three years later, Mighty Sports would recapture the Jones Cup as the team backstopped by Jeremiah Gray, Roosevelt Adams, Gab Banal, Joseph Yeo, Troy Rike, Caesar Wongchuking Jr, Aaron Black and Brickman and reinforced by McKenzie Moore, Eugene Phelps, Renaldo Balkman, Zach Graham and Hamady N’Diaye would stream roll the competition.

Charles Tiu and team consultant Rajko Toroman were the brain trust of that squad.

In the local basketball circuit, the team competed at the Republica Cup in Bulacan while also supporting teams such as Adamson in the UAAP and Bulacan State University in the FilSports Basketball Association.

Mighty Sports also participated in the PCBL when the team still had players like Kiefer Ravena and Bright Akhuetie and finished runner-up to Jumbo Plastic.

Wongchuking’s group also previously bankrolled the Philippine dragon boat team.

While their programs were shelved at the height of the pandemic, Wongchuking’s group of companies diverted their attention in expanding their various lines of businesses and made their investments in Guigunito town, Bulacan.

The Acro City Residences, under Czark Mak Corp., was unveiled to the public just recently during their blessing and launching. Attending the event were numerous sports personalities, among them Isaac Go, brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, and Joseph Yeo, besides Guiguinto LGU officials.

Situated near the North Luzon Expressway, Acro City Residences was put up inside the 20-hectre T12 Polo Land Industrial Estates.

According to Keith Wongchuking, CZM director, their vision for Acro City is to provide complete infrastructure and build a community that would foster connections and sustain a lifestyle of work and leisure combined.

Besides this low-rise business hotel with 102 rooms spread over three floors, the hotel is also equipped with a coffee shop (Cafe Margaux), a rooftop bar (Homecourt), function rooms, and retail establishments on a 945 square-meter property.

In the area, the Wongchukings’ other business establishments such as Mighty Petroleum and Mt. Fuji Restaurant were also put up.

Acro City Residences is expected to be completed by the last quarter of the year while Mt. Fuji Restaurant will be fully operational by the first quarter of 2023.

While the Wongchukings had been busy in its expansion of their group of conpanies, Caesar, a staunch backer of sports, is not disassociating himself, basketball in particular.

For now, he’s more focused on a different ball game.