Football: Makati FC to expand operations to Cebu City

Yona de la Calzada, Makati FC top recruit from Cebu, in action during the Gothia World Youth Cup Final in Sweden last July. Handout/Makati FC.

MANILA -- Makati FC will expand its program to Cebu City in 2024, the team announced on Tuesday.

Club President SeLu Lozano, in a letter to the Cebu football community, said that the club aims to provide the same level of service in the Queen City of South just like what it has delivered in Manila.

"We extend our gratitude for the warm welcome and enthusiasm we've received from the Cebuanos for Makati Football Club. We are grateful for the opportunity to become a part of the Cebu community and we look forward to providing the best platform to develop the potential of our youth in Football," Lozano said.

"The launch of the Makati Football Club Academy marks a new chapter in our journey, and we are eager to share the joy of football with the young talents in the region," Lozano added.

"We are dedicated to creating a positive and enriching football experience for our future club members."

Makati FC is coming off a productive 2023 that saw them emerge as overall champions in one of Asia's premier youth tournaments, while also appearing in the Girls U-14 Division Final of the Gothia World Youth Cup in Sweden last July.

Makati FC will have monthly offerings, where Cebu registrants will be given a 20 percent introductory rate for per session, once-a-week, twice-a-week, thrice-a-week and unlimited sessions.

For more details, contact 0918-8887358 or e-mail at register@makatifc.football.