After triumphant UAAP exit, Ateneo's Lao embraces new role in PBA

Jacob Lao (11) will be the new assistant team manager of Converge after concluding his collegiate career with a UAAP championship. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University guard Jacob Lao is forging a unique path to the PBA, where he will become the assistant team manager for the Converge FiberXers.

It's certainly a different challenge for the 22-year-old, who rarely saw playing time for the Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 85 but was nonetheless hailed as an integral part of their run to the men's basketball championship.

Lao, together with Ateneo's third unit and reserves, composed their team's "Buffaloes" -- the group that helped their main guns prepare for their opponents through their run in the Final 4 and the Finals. Despite playing just under 11 minutes across seven games, Lao's contributions in practice proved invaluable.

With a UAAP championship in his resume, Lao is now preparing for his new role as an executive -- the youngest in the PBA.

"Honestly, very pressuring," he admitted. "Until now, when I see it, when I look at things, pressure siya for me. Pero sabi nga nila, pressure is a privilege for other people."

"I'm blessed to be in this position and to have that title, pero dahil yun sa tatay ko talaga. I just want to grow, learn, and try to do a good job talaga for Converge," he added.

Lao's father, business tycoon Frank Lao, helped him secure the position in the Converge franchise through his connections with team owner Dennis Uy. The team announced Lao's hiring on December 8, shortly before the Blue Eagles faced off against the University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 85 Finals.

He will work under Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda, who is the new Converge team manager. They will formally assume their new roles in the 2022 PBA Governors' Cup; Lao has said that he intends to finish his academic requirements first before putting all of his attention into the FiberXers.

"I still have to finish my school but I only have a subject left so nothing much to do," said Lao, who is taking up BS Restaurant Entrepreneurship in Ateneo's John Gokongwei School of Management.

"I'm gonna be ready and focused on that. I'm excited for 2023 and what's in store for Converge," he added.

Though he will be learning on the job, Lao believes that the lessons he gleaned from the Ateneo men's basketball program will help him.

"I think fortunate din ako to be part of the Ateneo program, I have one of the best coaches din in the Philippines," he said. "I'm excited for Converge and for the players there to learn, pick up new stuff."

"I just really want to help improve pa yung basketball na we have here kasi basketball here, growing sport talaga. May mga di pa nadidiscover ang mga tao na advanced kaming college players cause of our coaches. I want to bring that also," he added.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.