Governor Dennis “Delta” Garcia Pineda is the new Converge FiberXers Team Manager. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Pampanga governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda has been appointed as the team manager of the Converge FiberXers, the PBA ball club announced on Thursday.

Pineda, who is serving in his second term as governor, is the founder of the Pineda Basketball Training Camp and has previously been a head coach and a team manager. He is also known as the backer of several Kapampangan players, including Arwind Santos and Calvin Abueva.

"His long-term association and shared passion for basketball with no less than our CEO Dennis Anthony H. Uy will bring to the team that extra special attention, laser focus and long term strategic thinking championship teams are made of," Converge team governor Atty. Chito Salud said of Pineda.

Pineda has also overseen the careers of players like Ian Sangalang, Justin Baltazar, Encho Serrano, and Larry Muyang.

He will take over as team manager from Salud, who previously filled that role while also serving as the team's governor.

"Delta's abiding love, commitment and passion for the sport of basketball ranks high up among those I have come across in this beloved sport of ours," said Salud.

Converge also appointed Franzl Jacob Lao as their new assistant team manager. Lao played for La Salle in high school and Ateneo in college, and is now a manager in the Fj Group.

Pineda and Lao will assume their respective positions starting in the season-ending PBA Governors' Cup in January.

The FiberXers advanced to the quarterfinals of the PBA Commissioners' Cup, where they currently trail San Miguel Beer in their best-of-3 series after a 114-96 loss in Game 1 on Wednesday.