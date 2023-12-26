Japan's WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (L) and Philippines' WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales pose for photos after a press conference in Yokohama on December 24, 2023 on their title match scheduled on December 26 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena. Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP

Naoya Inoue is once again a unified world champion.

"The Monster" overwhelmed Filipino boxer Marlon Tapales in their title unification bout on Tuesday at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, winning via tenth round stoppage.

With the triumph, Inoue now holds the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF super bantamweight championships. This is the second time in his career that he has won all four world titles in a division, after first unifying the bantamweight belts in December before relinquishing them to move up in weight.

The fight was stopped at the 1:02 mark of the tenth round, after Inoue sent Tapales to the canvas for the second time in the fight.

It was a gutsy performance for the Filipino boxer, who defended well early then went toe-to-toe with Inoue in the middle rounds, only to fall in the tenth after absorbing plenty of damage.