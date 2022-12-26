PBA: Bay Area look to solve Ginebra puzzle in Finals

Bay Area's Andrew Nicholson dunks against Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Bay Area Dragons have yet to find a solution for Barangay Ginebra through their first two encounters in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup.



The Gin Kings comfortably defeated the Dragons, 111-93, when they met in the elimination round last October 9. Justin Brownlee was unstoppable in that game, putting up 46 points on top of 12 rebounds while Jamie Malonzo contributed 17 points and six boards.

Ginebra showed that it still has Bay Area's number in Game 1 of the Finals, pulling away for a 96-81 win that gave them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. The Gin Kings' defense limited Bay Area to just 38% shooting in the series opener; the Dragons made 13 three-pointers and were out-rebounded, 58-35.

Those were just a few factors that Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian pointed to in analyzing their defeat.

"Things are going to regress, but talk (is) cheap. We got to get those things done," said the coach, as he acknowledged that his squad has its match-up issues with the Gin Kings.

"They're deep, they're athletic, and they're long," he said, after his team was held to its lowest scoring output in the Commissioner's Cup.

But losing Game 1 is not the end of the world for Bay Area, and Goorjian knows they have a couple of days to make their tweaks before taking on the Gin Kings anew.

"It's a series, and the ball comes over to our court. Everybody (saw) what happened tonight. They dominated us, they dominated us in the regular season (eliminations). So the adjustment comes to us," he said.

Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

