Thirdy helps San-En snap long losing streak

Thirdy Ravena delivered for San-En in their streak-busting victory against Mikawa. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena drilled the go-ahead jump shot as the San-En NeoPhoenix won for the first time since October, registering an 88-80 triumph against Seahorses Mikawa on Sunday at the Wing Arena Kariya.

The NeoPhoenix finally ended a 14-game losing streak with the hard-earned triumph. Before Sunday, their last win came on October 24 when they routed the Ibaraki Robots, 83-66.

San-En improved to 4-19 in the West District.

"(Yoshiyuki) Matsuwaki scored some 3s, Elias (Harris) grabbed some rebounds and scored under the basket. Thirdy made some good drives," San-En coach Branislav Vićentić said of their performance.

"I cannot say we had one man or one person. It was a team effort," he stressed. "It's really good for a coach, I feel great when I see team effort."

Ravena put up 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while hitting the jumper that put San-En ahead for good, 63-62, with under six minutes to play in the game.

His bucket sparked a 10-3 run that pushed the NeoPhoenix ahead, 71-65, with four minutes left.

A Yudai Nishida three-point play got Mikawa within three points, 71-68, but San-En responded with a 7-2 run to pad their lead. Ravena fouled out with two minutes left, and the Seahorses threatened when Jarrod Uthoff drilled a triple that made it 78-75 with still a minute and 47 seconds left.

But the NeoPhoenix showed their poise, with Justin Knox and Matsuwaki hitting big shots down the stretch to keep San-En in control.

Vićentić hailed his players for stepping up in the absence of American import Robert Carter due to injury.

"We were missing Robert Carter (but) you could see today, the team looked really tough and really strong, and I want to congratulate my players and my coaching staff for a very deserved win," he said.

Knox led the way for San-En with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Harris finished with 19 points, seven boards, and five assists. Matsuwaki finished with 17 markers, making four of his eight attempts from long distance.

Mikawa had beaten the NeoPhoenix, 97-69, on Christmas Day, but fell short of a sweep. Uthoff led the Seahorses with 26 points and 11 rebounds.