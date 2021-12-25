Mikawa piles on San-En's woes

The San-En NeoPhoenix have now lost 14 consecutive games. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena delivered a solid all-around effort but the San-En NeoPhoenix still absorbed a 97-69 defeat against the Seahorses Mikawa on Christmas Day at the Wing Arena Kariya.

Ravena made five of his nine shots for 10 points along with six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in nearly 29 minutes, but a poor third quarter doomed the NeoPhoenix.

San-En suffered a 14th consecutive defeat in the 2021-22 season of the B.League. Their last win came on October 24, when they routed Ibaraki 83-66. The NeoPhoenix currently have a 3-19 win-loss record.

Ravena and company were within striking distance, 49-42, at the half, but the hosts pulled away in the third quarter after out-scoring San-En, 27-18.

Davante Gardner sparked Mikawa's breakaway, as he assisted on a Kyle Collinsworth layup that pushed their lead to double-digits, 55-44. The Seahorses surged ahead by 16 points, 76-60, at the end of the third quarter, and went on to lead by as much as 31 points.

It was Masashi Hosoya who gave Mikawa its biggest lead, firing a three-pointer that made 97-66 with just 67 seconds to go.

The NeoPhoenix were out-scored 21-9 in the fourth quarter.

Gardner torched San-En for 28 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, while Jarrod Uthoff came off the bench to score 20 points and grab nine boards.

Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki led San-En with 13 points, with Elias Harris coming off the bench to put up 13 points and eight boards in 23 minutes. Justin Knox was limited to eight points and two rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

The NeoPhoenix get another crack at Mikawa on Sunday, still at the Wing Arena Kariya.